Arebo full body dryer removes the need for unhygienic towels

Arebo is a unique One Touch full body dryer that provides both warm and cool air allowing you to quickly dry your whole body in just a matter of seconds. Launched via Kickstarter the project has already raised over $40,000 with still 12 days remaining and early bird pledges are available from $220 offering a considerable 37% saving off the recommended retail price. Check out the video below to learn more about the Aerbo full body dryer.

If all goes to plan worldwide shipping is expected to commence during August 2020.“Introducing Arebo, a super convenient body dryer designed for all bodies of all ages. Simply step on to activate. Step down and it will turn off automatically. “

“Instead of patting yourself down with towels and wearing a shower gown, step right on Arebo. Spend the time brushing your teeth, shaving and putting on makeup, while Arebo conveniently dries your body in less than a minute. By the time you put on your clothes, you’ll be perfectly dry.” Source : Kickstarter

