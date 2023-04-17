BMW XM 50e unveiled (Video)

Last week we saw the new BMW XM Label Red and now BMW has unveiled another model in their XM range, the BMW XM 50e. The BMW XM 50e will come with less power than the Red Lable model, although it will come with 475 horsepower and 700Nm of torque.

This new model in the XM range will be powered by a M TwinPower Turbo Inline-6-cylinder petrol engine and it will come with BMW M HYBRID drive with 475 horsepower and an 8-speed MSteptronic transmission. The car will have a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of just 5.1 seconds.

The BMW XM 50e combines expressive style, luxurious comfort and superior performance. Its powerful plug-in hybrid drive system with the M TwinPower Turbo Inline-6-cylinder petrol engine provides convincing dynamics with impressive efficiency. With 350 kW (475 hp) of system power and 700 Nm of torque, the BMW XM 50e displays the power it contains from the very first metre. Details in black high gloss and a black accent band create striking contrasts to the paint finish. An M logo with silver edging and 23-inch M light alloy wheels round off the expressive appearance.

You can find out more details about the new BMW XM model over at BMW at the link below, we are looking forward to finding more details about the car ahead of its launch, including more information on the performance.

Source BMW





