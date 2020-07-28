BMW X7 Dark Shadow Edition unveiled

BMW has announced a special edition version of their X7 SUV, the BMW X7 Dark Shadow Edition and only 500 cars will be made.

The BMW X7 Dark Shadow Edition is basically a BMW X7 M50i and it comes with a 4.4 litre v8 turbo charged engine that produces 523 horsepower.

The experience of luxurious driving pleasure has reached a whole new dimension in the BMW X7. The first Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) in the luxury segment combines a striking appearance with generous interior comfort combined with the brand’s hallmark sporty flair. An edition model now brings out the imposing presence and exclusive charisma of the BMW X7 in a particularly concentrated form. With its unique BMW Individual design and equipment features, the BMW X7 Edition Dark Shadow underlines both the sporty appearance and the luxury ambience of the largest SAV. The most striking feature of the edition model is the BMW Individual special paint finish in Frozen Arctic Grey metallic.

