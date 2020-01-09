BMW X1 xDrive25e and BMW X2 xDrive25 plug in hybrids announced

BMW is launching two new plug in hybrids, the BMW X1 xDrive25e and BMW X2 xDrive25, the X1 version is available to order from today for £38,200 and the X2 model will go on sale this summer.

Both of these new plug in hybrid’s will offer an electric only range of around 35 miles and they will use the latest lithium-ion batteries.

The plug-in hybrid system of the new BMW X1 xDrive 25e and the new BMW X2 xDrive25e consists of a 1.5 litre 3-cylinder petrol engine with BMW TwinPower Turbo Technology and an electric drive specially developed for this model, derived from the BMW Group eDrive modular technology. The petrol engine mobilises a peak output of 125hp and a maximum torque of 220Nm. It transfers its power to a 6-speed Steptronic transmission and drives the front wheels. The electric motor generates an output of 95hp and delivers 165Nm of torque to the rear wheels via a single-speed transmission. This makes for a hybrid specific all-wheel drive, which gives these models a unique level of agility in their class.

You can find out more information about the new BMW X1 xDrive25e and BMW X2 xDrive25 over at BMW at the link below.

Source BMW

