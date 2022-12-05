BMW starts production of new BMW XM

The BMW XM was made official back in September and now BMW has announced that it has started production of the car at BMW Manufacturing in Spartanburg, SC.

The start of production for the BMW XM marks the end of a remarkable year at BMW Plant Spartanburg. The year began with the U.S. Department of Commerce confirming that BMW Manufacturing led the nation in automotive exports by value for the eighth consecutive year. Plant Spartanburg’s 257,876 exports in 2021 had a total export value of more than $10.1 billion.

In March, Dr. Engelhorn announced that the BMW Group would invest more than $200 million to construct a 219,000-square-foot press shop on the plant site. Construction of the press shop is well underway; production will start in the summer of 2024.



In April, BMW Manufacturing affirmed its continued commitment to social responsibility with an announced donation of $1.25 million to restore and preserve eight acres of urban wetlands at Unity Park near downtown Greenville, SC. The donation also supports construction of a series of low-impact boardwalks and overlooks through the wetlands area.

You can find out more details about the new BMW XM over at the BMW website at the link below, the car will be available this spring in the USA, China and the Middle East.

Source BMW





