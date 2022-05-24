BMW M3 and M4 50 Jahre editions unveiled

BMW is launching some new specifical editions of its M3 and M4, the BMW M3 and M4 50 Jahre editions, the new models are launching to celebrate 50 years of BMW M.

The new BMW M3 and M4 50 Jahre editions get a number of upgrades over the standard models and they will be available in a range of new colors.

The BMW M 50 Jahre edition is based on the current generation of the most successful model series in the history of BMW M GmbH. Worldwide, the model designations BMW M3 and BMW M4 are synonymous with high performance in the premium mid-range segment. The edition models are powered by a straight six-cylinder engine with up to 375 kW/510 hp, M TwinPower Turbo technology and high-revving characteristics. Depending on the model variant, its power is transferred to the rear wheels via a 6-speed manual transmission or an 8-speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic, or fully variably distributed to all four wheels using M xDrive technology.

The exclusive character of the edition models is the result of a market-specific configuration with unique design features and a strictly limited number of units in each case. In this way, fascinating rarities are created for the most important automotive markets around the world. For the exterior paintwork of the edition vehicles, style-defining colours from the history of BMW M GmbH are being reissued. These are complemented by M forged wheels in a similarly exclusive colour scheme and striking accents in the interior.

