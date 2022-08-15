BMW M Celebrating 50 years at Monterey Car Week

BMW M will be celebrating 50 years the Monterey Car Week with a number of BMW M cars, this will include the new limited production M4 CSL and the new 2023 M8 Competition coupe, convertible, Gran Coupe, and more.

BMW will also be showing off some of its original M cars including the 1973 3.0 CSL to the 493-hp 2016 M4 GTS and more.

The new BMW M4 CSL fuses old-school racing passion with innovative technology to create a singular performance experience. Its unique character springs from two central mission statements: lighten up, power up. An increase of 40 hp over the current BMW M4 Competition to 543 hp and a 240-pound weight reduction conspire with genuine Motorsport chassis DNA, and the results speak for themselves. At the Nürburgring’s Nordschleife circuit, which represents the ultimate yardstick for agility and handling precision for all BMW M cars, the M4 CSL posted a lap time of 7:20.2, the fastest time ever for a series-production BMW. Global production of the M4 CSL began in July and is limited to just 1,000 units, with a US base price of $139,900 plus $995 destination and handling. The BMW M4 CSL will make its public debut at Legends of the Autobahn on Thursday, August 18, at Pacific Grove Golf Links in Pacific Grove, CA. The new M4 CSL can also be seen in action at the Rolex Monterey Motorsport Reunion Hillclimb event on Sunday, August 21st.

For the 2023 model year, the ferocious BMW M8 received subtle but meaningful enhancements. Now available exclusively in 617-hp Competition specification, the M8 coupe, convertible, and Gran Coupe receive new double-bar kidney grilles, new, larger, 12.3-inch central control display screens, and new colors and trims inside and out, including track-ready optional M Carbon bucket seats. The 2023 BMW M8 Competition is on sale now. Base price for the coupe and Gran Coupe is $134,100 plus $995 destination and handling. The M8 Competition Gran convertible starts at $143,700 plus $995 destination and handling.

You can find out more details about the latest cars from BMW and what they have planned for Monterey Car Week at the link below.

Source BMW

