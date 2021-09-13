BMW i Vision AMBY e-bike unveiled

BMW has unveiled the latest vehicle in its Vision range, the BMW i Vision AMBY, which BMW says gives us an idea of ‘urban mobility of tomorrow’.

The BMW i Vision was unveiled at the IAA Mobility event in Germany and it will come with speeds of up to 37 miles per hour.

AMBY is a neologism for “adaptive mobility”. The BMW i Vision AMBY and BMW Motorrad Vision AMBY Vision Vehicles (see also the separate press release on the BMW Motorrad Vision AMBY) interpret the basic idea of adaptive urban mobility on two wheels in different ways. The two vehicles are both fitted with an electric drive system with three speed ratings for different types of roads. The drive system enables speeds of up to 25 km/h (15.5 mph) on cycle tracks, up to 45 km/h (28 mph) on city-centre roads and up to 60 km/h (37 mph) on multi-lane roads and outside urban areas. However, insurance plates and a corresponding licence are required for the higher speeds. While users of the BMW i Vision high-speed pedelec have to constantly pedal in order to benefit from the assistance of the electric drive system, the BMW Motorrad Vision AMBY accelerates via a throttle grip/throttle lever and has motorcycle-style footrests instead of pedals.

You can find out more information about the new BMW i Vision over at BMW at the link below.

Source BMW

