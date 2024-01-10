BMW Generative AI, Augmented Reality and Teleoperated Parking shown off at CES

BMW has shown off its latest vehicle technology at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas and this includes Generative AI, Augmented Reality and Teleoperated Parking, the car maker also announced the integration of augmented reality glasses into the driving experience.

“BMW is synonymous with both the ultimate driving machine and the ultimate digital experience,” says Frank Weber, Member of the Board of Management responsible for BMW Group Development. “At the CES we are showing more content, more customisation and more gaming. This is all underpinned by our powerful, in-house developed BMW Operating System. And we will take a look to the future, of course, with perfectly integrated augmented reality and strong, reliable artificial intelligence at the interaction between human and machine.”

The CES show also sees the BMW Group demonstrate for the first time how augmented reality (AR) glasses are set to enrich the driving experience in future. Visitors can test the possible uses of AR glasses for themselves on a drive through Las Vegas. Wearing the glasses, they can see how navigation instructions, hazard warnings, entertainment content, information on charging stations and supporting visualisations in parking situations are embedded perfectly into the real-world environment by the “XREAL Air 2”. AR and mixed reality (MR) devices will become increasingly popular in the next few years, thanks to technological advances and entry-level models that are more affordable for customers. In future, AR and MR devices will be able to offer both drivers and passengers enhanced information and enjoyable experiences to complement the displays fitted in the vehicle.

You can find out more details about the new BMW Generative AI, Augmented Reality, and Teleoperated Parking and their other new in-vehicle technology over at the BMW website at the link below.

Source BMW



