BMW Digital Key Plus now works on Android

The BMW Digital Key Plus was previously available on the iPhone and now BMW has announced that this digital car key is now also available on Google’s Android platform and it works with compatible devices from Google and Samsung.

The feature has been available on Apple devices since 2021 and now it is finally coming to Android devices, and you will be able to use your Android smartphone for a range of functions on your BMW vehicle.

Until now, Digital Key Plus has only been compatible with iPhone and Apple Watch. The BMW Group has set the goal to offer digital vehicle access for all customers – irrespective of the operating system of the smartphone they use. The next important development stage on the way to this goal is now to be able to offer the full range of comfort access functions on Android devices.

As recently as December 2022, the BMW Group launched a further expansion stage for Digital Key based on collaboration with partners like Apple and Google, meaning secure, cross-platform sharing of Digital Key between iPhone and compatible Android devices via email, SMS or any other messaging service.

Android compatibility is available in Digital Key Plus-capable vehicles produced from November 2022. A future remote software upgrade will expand the capability to Digital Key Plus-capable vehicles produced before November 2022

You can find out more details about the BMW Digital Key Plus for Android devices and the range of compatible devices over at the BMW website at the link below.

Source BMW





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals