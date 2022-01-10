BMW cars to get new Digital Art Mode

We have already seen some new vehicles from BMW at CES 2022, this included the new BMW iX Flow and now BMW has announced a new Digital art Mode.

BMW has said that they will be one of the first companies to bring digital art to vehicles with their new BMW Digital Art Mode.

The Digital Art Mode is part of the all-new My Modes: Their unique moments enhance BMW’s driving experience by creating a synergy of the vehicle’s functions and its interior design. Depending on the driving situation and the overall mood, a holistic user experience featuring both a functional and an emotional level can be created at the touch of a button or via voice control. To that end, drive control and steering control, mood lighting and sound as well as the color scheme and graphics of the BMW Curved Display are precisely synchronized.

A quantum leap for BMW Cultural Engagement: After 50 years and hundreds of international cooperations, BMW will now introduce art into its vehicles. The novel Digital Art Mode offers an additional option for drivers to personalize their driving experience according to their preferences and interests and enjoy culture in their mobile day-to-day lives. The Digital Art Mode is the result of an intensive collaborative process of BMW Group Design and the Chinese multimedia artist Cao Fei, whose art creates fascinating and sensual, immersive moments. In 2017, Cao Fei designed the 18th BMW Art Car using the M6 GT3, the first of its kind to be entirely digital in the history of this unique collection of mobile artworks. With this very first incorporation of digital art in an automobile, Cao Fei and the BMW Group are now taking the next step together.

You can find out more details about the new BMW Digital Art Mode over at BMW and also find out more details about their latest vehicles.

Source BMW

