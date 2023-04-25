BMW brings football streaming to its in car displays

BMW has announced that it is bringing football streaming to its in-car displays with the Bundesliga pilot application, which is now available in the BMW Theatre Screen in the rear of the new BMW 7 Series.

This new football streaming will only be available on the rear displays in the BMW 7 series whilst the vehicle is being driven, it will not be availane on the front BWM corved display when the vehicle is being driven.

In January, BMW joined forces with DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga to become the first car manufacturer to bring Bundesliga football into a vehicle with a pilot application. Since then, selected content and live games have been available to customers of the new BMW 7 Series in Germany, Austria and Switzerland who can enjoy the content on the BMW Curved Display when the car is parked*. In the next step, customers can now also enjoy the Bundesliga In-Car App content on the BMW Theatre Screen. This practically turns the rear seats in the BMW 7 Series into front-row seats in the stadium. At the same time, the offer will be rolled out to other countries in Europe, America and Asia**. The pilot is initially scheduled to run until 31.03.2024.

The BMW Theatre Screen transforms the rear of the new BMW 7 Series into an exclusive private cinema. The large 31.3-inch panoramic display offers first-class entertainment with Amazon Fire TV built-in. Bundesliga content can now also be streamed via the BMW Bundesliga In-Car App, which is available exclusively in the BMW 7 Series on the BMW Theatre Screen in the Fire TV app store. Thanks to the on-board 5G-enabled antenna system, customers benefit from the best-possible streaming speeds.

You can find out more information about the BMW football streaming inside its luxury 7 series sedan with the new Bundesliga pilot application over at the BMW website at the link below.

Source BMW





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals