10 best free streaming websites for 2023

We previously looked at streaming apps for movies and TV shows and now we are having a look at the best free streaming websites for TV shows and for movies in 2023.

There are many free streaming websites that offer a wide range of content, some sites offer content illegally, in this guide we will look at sites that offer movies and TV shows for free legally. As well as free TV shows and movies, many of these sites let you rent TV shows and movies as well.

Crackle offers a wide range of free TV shows and movies as well as some original content, there are a number of ways you can watch these shows. This can be on their website, on your smartphone, tablet or even your Smart TV. Crackle is only available in the USA at the moment, so you will either need to live there or use a VPN to watch content on this website.

Tubi is another popular streaming service that gives you access to lots of free TV shows and movies, there are some popular movies available at the moment, with classics live Seven, Final Destination, and many more.

There is also access to a range of TV channels with lots of news channels and many sports channels available for free. There is also a Tubi Kids section with lots of great free content for children. This streaming website is also only available in the USA unless you use a VPN.

Offers lots of great free movies and TV shows, and there are many classics available, like the original Starsky & Hutch from the seventies to many more recent shows, like the BBC’s Taboo with Tom Hardy and many more.

As well as new and classic TV shows, Popcornflix offers a range of movies that are available to stream for free on their website.

Vudu is a great streaming website for movies, there are many recent movies available to stream for free as well as a wide range of TV shows. Many of the movies are ad-supported and there are some great ones available including, Wind River, Highlander, and many more.

There are also lots of free TV shows available which are also supported by adverts and you can also rent and buy the latest movies and TV shows on the website as well.

Pluto TV gives you access to a range of live TV directly on their website and also various on-demand TV shows as well. Plus there are lots of free, movies available on the platform as well, including the awesome Ferris Bueller’s day off, The Sum of All Fears, and many more.

You can watch content directly on the Pluto TV website and on their iOS and Android apps and on a range of other devices as well, like Smart TVs and more.

The Roku Channel is available on the web, it offers a wide range of free movies and TV Shows, plus some live TV channels like News, and many more live channels. There are over 350 live TV channels available for you to watch for free, so there is a lot of free content.

You can watch lots of free content on the platform and also have access to a wide range of premium content from the likes of Paramounht+, Starzm Discovery+, and more, you will need a subscription to these to access them.

Plex is a well-established streaming service that offers a wide range of free TV shows and movies, there is some great content available to stream for free.

Plex was originally designed to be a home media streaming server but it has evolved to be much more and it now offers some awesome free TV shows and movies. It has more than 25 million users around the world.

Freevee originally started out as IMDb TV, it is now part of Amazon and it offers a range of free content on Amazon’s platform. You will need an Amazon account to watch the content, although the content on the web, movies, and TV shows are available to watch for free.

As well as being available on the web, Freevee is also available on a wide range of streaming devices, like Amazon’s Fire TV devices, Apple TV, Google TV, PS5, and many more.

Xumo offers a range of live TV channels as well as many free movies and free TV shows. The live channels offer access to lots of news content and more.

There are some great free movies available on the platform, including classics like Heat starring Al Pacino and Robert De Niro and many more. There is also a wide range of TV shows which are also available to stream for free.

Kanopy is a free movie and streaming service available to anyone in the USA who has a public library card, it is also available for free to university students within the USA.

You can watch TV Shows and movies directly on the Kanopy website and it is also available on Smart TVs, tablets, smartphones, and other devices. Including Apple TV, Roku devices, Samsung devices Android TV devices, and more.

We hope that you find this guide on the 10 best free streaming websites useful, if you have any comments or questions, please let us know below. If you know of any more great streaming services that offer a range of free content, please leave a comment below and let us know.

Image Credit: Ashley Byrd





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals