Apple App Store prices increasing in Europe and more

Apple has announced that it will be increasing App Store prices in Europe and also in some other countries around the world.

These new price increases will take place in Europe next month and they will come into effect from the 5th of October 2022.

The price increases are due to changes in the price of the Euro compared to USD and alsot to take into account tax changes, you can see more information below.

As early as October 5, 2022, prices of apps and in-app purchases (excluding auto-renewable subscriptions) on the App Store will increase in Chile, Egypt, Japan, Malaysia, Pakistan, Poland, South Korea, Sweden, Vietnam, and all territories that use the euro currency. In Vietnam, these increases also reflect new regulations for Apple to collect and remit applicable taxes, being value added tax (VAT) and corporate income tax (CIT) at 5% rates respectively.

Your proceeds will be adjusted accordingly and will be calculated based on the tax-exclusive price. Exhibit B of the Paid Applications Agreement will be updated to indicate that Apple collects and remits applicable taxes in Vietnam.

The minimum price of apps in the Apple Apps Store will be increased from €0.99 to €1.19 in Europe from the 5th of October, you can see more information over at Apple’s website at the link below.

Source Apple



