iPhone 14 gets durability tested (Video)

The new iPhone 14 and handsets are now available to buy, now we get to find out how durable Apple’s latest device is.

The video below from JerryRigEverything puts the iPhone 14 through a range of durability tests, this includes a scratch test, a bend test, and a burn test.

As we can see from the video the new iPhone showed scratches on the display at levels 6 and 7, this is pretty much the same as the majority of the iPhones available today.

We are hoping that something may change with regards to screen glass and scratches in the future, as the majority of the smartphones over the last few years have been showing scratches at levels 6 and 7.

The device also did not manage to pass the burn test as it suffered permanent damage to the display and did not recover.

The new iPhone did pass the bend test with no permanent damage to the display during the bend test, so overall it managed to pass the durability test.

As Zack mentioned in the video the iPhone 14 is now much more repairable than any previous iPhone, we saw this in the recent video from iFixit. All four models of the new iPhone are now available to order, the iPhone 14 Plus launches on the 7th oF October.

Source & Image Credit: JerryRigEverything



