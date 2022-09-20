iPhone 14 teardown reveals a major change(Video)

The team over at iFixit has been taking the latest Apple devices apart, the iPhone 14 teardown has revealed something interesting, a major change to the design of the handset.

Normally when Apple devices are taken apart by iFixit, they are given a score of between 1 to 10 on their repairability score. 1 means the device is complicated to repair and 10 means the device is easy to repair, have a look at the video below of the new iPhone 14.

Interestingly, iFixit have scored the iPhone 14 a 7 out of 10 on their repair score, this is a big change for apple, meaning that the handset is much easier to repair than previous iPhones.

This is such a big deal that it should have been Apple’s big announcement—the iPhone has been redesigned from the inside out to make it easier to repair. In fact, just days before we started this teardown, iFixit’s very own Sam Goldheart argued that in this day and age, a product launch shouldn’t just rattle off tiny new features. Why isn’t Tim Cook bragging about repairability? We had no idea this was coming, because Apple didn’t mention it—at all. But they should have.

This design improvement is a big win. These changes to the iPhone will help it last longer and reduce its overall impact on the planet. With any luck, it will inspire other manufacturers to follow suit.

This is a major change for Apple, their iPhones have always been some of the most difficult smartphones to repair. You can see more details about what iFixit found inside the new iPhone at the link below.

Source & Image Credit: iFixit



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals