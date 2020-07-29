BMW 5 Series, the BMW M5 and M5 Competition, get M Performance parts

BMW has announced a new range of M Performance parts for their BMW 5 Series range and this also includes the top models the BMW M5 and the M5 competition.

There are a number of new optional M Performance parts for the 5 Series range, this icnolude a new steering wheel and a range of interior carbon fiber options.

Numerous BMW M Performance Parts made from high-quality carbon render BMW’s motorsport DNA permanently visible on the BMW 5 Series even off the racetrack. The M Performance front attachment on both sides and the M Performance front splitter made from the high-grade material provide for a sporty look at the front. In addition to a variant of the kidney grille surround in high-gloss black, the M Performance front grille is also available in a carbon version. Likewise, the M Performance exterior mirror caps, M Performance Air Breather in the front fenders and M Performance side sill attachments are made from this high-quality material. The M Performance rear spoiler Carbon and the M Performance rear spoiler Pro Carbon are both available for the sedans, with the M Performance carbon rear diffusor providing for a sporty looking rear end.

You can find out more information about the new M Performance parts for the BMW 5 Series and BMW M5 at the link below.

Source BMW

