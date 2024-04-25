New BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe and BMW i4 Launched

BMW, a renowned name in the automotive industry, has once again demonstrated its commitment to innovation and sustainability with the unveiling of its latest electric and hybrid models. The updated BMW 4 Series Gran Coupé and the all-electric BMW i4 showcase the company’s dedication to pushing the boundaries of luxury, performance, and innovative technology. These models not only reinforce BMW’s market presence but also highlight its ongoing transition towards eco-friendly mobility solutions.

The BMW 4 Series Gran Coupé and BMW i4 have undergone significant enhancements in both design and digital capabilities. The exterior boasts newly designed headlights, optional Laserlight tail lights, and fresh paint options such as the eye-catching Cape York Green metallic and the bold Fire Red metallic. These updates ensure that the vehicles make a striking impression on the road, turning heads wherever they go.

Seamless Integration of Technology

Inside the cabin, BMW has focused on seamless integration of advanced technology. The introduction of the BMW Curved Display and the latest BMW iDrive system with QuickSelect reflects the company’s emphasis on digitalization. These features not only enhance the overall driving experience but also streamline user interaction, making it more intuitive and user-friendly. The optional Augmented View for navigation adds a futuristic touch, providing drivers with real-time information and guidance.

The interior of the BMW 4 Series also receives a refresh, with new steering wheel designs, contemporary seat coverings, and fresh trim elements. These changes create a luxurious and inviting atmosphere, ensuring that passengers feel pampered and comfortable throughout their journey.

Uncompromising Performance

Under the hood, BMW’s expertise in crafting high-performance vehicles shines through. The BMW i4, in particular, boasts a sophisticated chassis technology that has been meticulously tuned to complement its all-electric drive system. This setup delivers an exhilarating driving experience, characterized by instant acceleration, exceptional traction, and precise handling. Whether navigating city streets or cruising on the open road, the BMW i4 offers a thrilling and responsive ride.

The BMW 4 Series Gran Coupé also benefits from advanced engineering, ensuring that it maintains the brand’s reputation for producing sporty premium cars. With its powerful engine options and finely-tuned suspension, this model strikes a perfect balance between excitement and comfort, making it ideal for both short commutes and long-distance journeys.

Pricing and Availability

BMW enthusiasts and potential buyers will be pleased to know that the global market launch of the BMW 4 Series Gran Coupé and BMW i4 is scheduled for July 2024. These highly anticipated models will be available in key markets, including the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and China.

In terms of pricing, the BMW 4 Series Gran Coupé starts at a competitive £43,830 RRP, while the all-electric BMW i4 begins at £50,365 RRP in the UK. These price points make these innovative vehicles accessible to a wide range of consumers who seek the perfect blend of luxury, innovation, and sustainability.

Source BMW



