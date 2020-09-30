Geeky Gadgets

Gadgets and Technology News



BMW 4 Series Convertible gets official

By

BMW 4 Series Convertible

We recently saw the new BMW 4 Series Coupe and now the BMW 4 Series Convertible has been unveiled and the car will come with a newly developed soft top.

The top model of the new convertible version of the 4 series is the BMW M440i xDrive Convertible, this model will have 374 horsepower. BMW will also launch two diesel models next year.

BMW 4 Series Convertible

Premiere for the new BMW 4 Series Convertible. New benchmark for dynamic driving pleasure combined with the allure of exclusive open-air motoring in the premium midsize segment. A design conceived in the brand’s current styling language that radiates sporting elegance, a new type of roof design and performance that has stepped up significantly compared to its predecessor make the latest generation of the open-top four-seater a highly compelling proposition. The design, vehicle concept and driving dynamics provide greater differentiation from the BMW 3 Series Sedan than at any time in the 35 years that BMW convertibles have graced the midsize class. Worldwide launch will commence in March 2021.

BMW 4 Series Convertible

You can find out more information about the new BMW 4 Series Convertible over at BMW at the link below, it will be available in the UK from March.

BMW 4 Series Convertible

Source BMW

Filed Under: Auto News

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals