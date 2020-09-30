BMW 4 Series Convertible gets official

We recently saw the new BMW 4 Series Coupe and now the BMW 4 Series Convertible has been unveiled and the car will come with a newly developed soft top.

The top model of the new convertible version of the 4 series is the BMW M440i xDrive Convertible, this model will have 374 horsepower. BMW will also launch two diesel models next year.

Premiere for the new BMW 4 Series Convertible. New benchmark for dynamic driving pleasure combined with the allure of exclusive open-air motoring in the premium midsize segment. A design conceived in the brand’s current styling language that radiates sporting elegance, a new type of roof design and performance that has stepped up significantly compared to its predecessor make the latest generation of the open-top four-seater a highly compelling proposition. The design, vehicle concept and driving dynamics provide greater differentiation from the BMW 3 Series Sedan than at any time in the 35 years that BMW convertibles have graced the midsize class. Worldwide launch will commence in March 2021.

You can find out more information about the new BMW 4 Series Convertible over at BMW at the link below, it will be available in the UK from March.

Source BMW

