New BMW M3 Sedan and BMW M4 Coupe unveiled

BMW has revealed some new models of its M3 Sedan and M4 Coupe, there will be standard models of both cars and also an M3 Competition and a M4 Competition.

Both cars get a new front end with a new kidney grille on the front and the M3 comes with 480 horsepower, the M3 Competition has 510 horsepower.

The market launch of the new high-performance cars will get underwayin March 2021. Like their distinct vehicle concepts – one a sedan with space for up to five occupants, the other a four-seat coupé – the range of available powertrain options also offers customers unusually generous scope for configuring the cars to their personal requirements. The new BMW M3 Sedan and new BMW M4 Coupé are fitted with a six-cylinder in-line engine with M TwinPower Turbo technology, whose 353 kW/480 hp is channelled to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual gearbox unique in its segment. In the new BMW M3 Competition Sedan and new BMW M4 Competition Coupé, the 375 kW/510 hp version of the high-revving unit teams up with an eight- speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic. The two Competition models will also be available (est. from summer 2021) with the M xDrive all- wheel-drive system.

The new BMW M4 Coupe comes with 480 horsepower and the Competition model comes with 510 horsepower.

You can find out more details about the new BMW M3 sedan and BMW M4 Coupe over at BMW

Source BMW

