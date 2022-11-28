BMW 3.0 CSL shown off on video

Last week we got to see the new BMW 3.0 CSL, the car is being launched as part of the 50th anniversary of BMW M.

Now BMW M has released a video of their new 3.0 CSL and we get to see the car on video along with the original 3.0 CSL.

As the reincarnation of a legendary sports car both for the racetrack and the road, the BMW 3.0 CSL possesses all the characteristics of a puristic car. It embodies the joy of classic driving and an awareness of the traditional roots of BMW M GmbH in a uniquely exclusive form. Its eponymous role model is considered the first automobile to carry the DNA for maximum driving pleasure and passion, an unmistakeable feature of BMW M automobiles to this very day. In the founding year of BMW Motorsport GmbH, it was developed for use in touring car competitions, where it became the most successful racing car of its era.

The racing version of the historic BMW 3.0 CSL won the European Touring Car Championship during its inaugural season in 1973 – and repeated this title win five more times in succession from 1975 to 1979. Drivers such as Toine Hezemans, Hans-Joachim Stuck, Chris Amon and Niki Lauda left the competition behind at the Nürburgring and numerous other circuits, followed by BMW’s first victories on US circuits as early as 1975. All these successes helped the works racing cars to gain international popularity.

You can find out more information about the new BMW 3.0 CSL over at the BMW website at the link below.

