New BMW 3.0 CSL gets official

The new BMW 3.0 CSL is now official and the car comes with 552 horsepower, the car is launching as part of BMW M’s 50th anniversary.

The original BMW CSL was launched in the 1970s and the new car will be limited to just 59 units, and most of the car is handmade.

The BMW 3.0 CSL is produced in a strictly limited edition. To mark the anniversary, exactly 50 consecutively numbered units of the special model will go on sale. Right from the start, this gives the BMW 3.0 CSL the status of a rarity that will find its place in the vehicle collections of particularly loyal and enthusiastic fans of the BMW M brand.

The production of all vehicles will take around three months. Each and every one of them is created with absolute dedication to excellence in craftsmanship and precisely coordinated technologies in an elaborate manufacturing process at the external location of the BMW Group Dingolfing plant in Moosthenning, Lower Bavaria. The exclusive interior carbon fibre reinforced plastic (CFRP) components are produced by hand both in Munich and at the BMW Group component factory in Landshut by specially assigned bodywork specialists.

You can find out more information about the new BMW 3.0 CSL over at BMW’s website at the link below, as yet there are no details on pricing.

