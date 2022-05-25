BMW has announced that their BMW 1 Series and BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe will now be available with a new Edition ColorVision package.

The new Edition ColorVision models are based on the M Sport models but get a number of upgrades, including new metallic paint and bi-color leather trim.

The introduction of two distinctive new model characters is set to provide an ideal gateway into the world of the BMW brand. The BMW 1 Series and BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé bring signature BMW driving pleasure to the premium compact segment, and now this can be combined with even more eye-catching visuals. The new Edition ColorVision package introduces targeted upgrades for the sporting appeal of both models in terms of both their driving characteristics and their appearance. It is based on the equipment features in the respective M Sport models and contains additions including a metallic paint finish and exclusive bi-colour leather trim. The Edition ColorVision will be available for the BMW 1 Series and BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé from July 2022.

With its exclusive design and equipment features, the Edition ColorVision shines a particularly bright spotlight on the unmistakable attributes of the BMW 1 Series and BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé – their elegantly sporty exterior design, their agile driving properties and the sophisticated premium ambience of their interiors. The vibrant character of the two models is focused on driving pleasure, and this is clearly accentuated by the features of M Sport specification. A large, three-section lower air intake in the front apron, a dark diffuser element and vertically arranged air outlets in the rear apron, and M High-gloss Shadowline create a powerful overall appearance. The 18-inch M light-alloy wheels in Y-spoke design and Black/Silver bi-colour finish available exclusively for the special-edition cars add another exclusive accent.

You can find out more details about the BMW 1 Series and 2 Series get Edition ColorVision models over at BMW at the link below.

Source BMW

