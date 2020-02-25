Ultimate Ears Hyperboom bluetooth speaker $399

Ultimate Years have unveiled a new Bluetooth speaker in the form of the Hyperboom, making it available to preorder price to $399 with worldwide shipping expected to take place early next month on March 2nd, 2020. “Our biggest, loudest, BOOMiest speaker yet. Delivering truly epic sound with extreme bass and adaptive EQ, HYPERBOOM brings the party.”

“HYPERBOOM lets friends play music from four devices and switch between them—with no pause to the music (or the party). Just connect via two Bluetooth®, one auxiliary, and one optical input. Then hit the source selector button to instantly switch. Whether you use the app or press the button, HYPERBOOM lets you connect, switch, and crank up the jams. Connect it with any BOOM, MEGABOOM, or even another HYPERBOOM to reach noise-violation levels of fun. Just fire up the app to wirelessly connect and add one, two, or more speakers to kick-start a party of truly ultimate proportions. (Get ready to set off some car alarms.)”

“Play, pause, and skip tracks directly from the speaker without reaching for your phone. Set up one-touch playlists for easy music control on your favorite streaming platforms. Use with Spotify on Android, Amazon Music (with subscription), Apple Music and Deezer Premium”

Features of the Ultimate Ears Hyperboom speaker include :

– Take your party to the stratosphere with three times the loudness and over six times the bass of MEGABOOM 3. It’s our most bass-blasting, Earth-shattering speaker yet — with zero compromises on sound balance or quality.

– Powerful precision woofers, huge passive radiators, and soft-dome tweeters deliver a high-fidelity listening experience — so you get vibrant, lifelike audio at any volume.

– HYPERBOOM rocks a supermassive sound wherever you take it — all thanks to the built-in microphone that knows when it’s being moved. The adaptive EQ reads the room (or patio, or rooftop) and automatically balances the sound until it’s perfect for your space.

Source : UE

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals