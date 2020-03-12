Blueberry smart glasses hit Kickstarter

A new pair of smart glasses has launched via Kickstarter in the form of the Blueberry, designed to help you relax and perform. The smart glasses combine rain sensing technology together with electronic tinting to help you understand mental effort to guide you to relax. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about this unique pair of glasses which is this month launched via Kickstarter with the aim of raising the required funds to make the jump from concept into production.

“Blueberry smart glasses help you adapt to your mental effort by measuring and giving feedback based on your brain activity and heart rate. Blueberry’s adaptive electronic tinting provides cues for you to take a break, switch tasks, or try out a guided relaxation exercise. Blueberry automatically tracks your mental effort for any activity. You will get an alert depending on how long your mental effort has been sustained. “

“Use Blueberry’s mobile app to gain insights on and suggestions for improving your habits to reach your own peak performance. Blueberry utilizes the same type of technology designed to sense mental effort in medical professionals and fighter pilots in the field and translates it into everyday insight into productivity. To learn about the research on fNIRS, you can click here to learn about mental workload, and click here for information about language activation. We designed Blueberry with the goal of helping people who struggle with mental effort in the workplace by creating a tool for better understanding how your mind activates during the day. “

Source : Kickstarter

