Blu GT72 Max smartphone unveiled

Blu has launched its latest Android smartphone, the Blu GT72 Max, the device comes with a 6,8 inch IPS LCD display that features a 90Hz refresh rate and an HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels.

The device is powered by a MediaTek Helip G37 mobile processor and it comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage.

If you need some additional storage then the device also comes with a microSD card slot, and it features a 5000 mAh battery. There are no details as yet on what sort of charging thew handset comes with.

The Blu GT72 Max smartphone comes with a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front and three cameras on the rear.

On the front of the handset, there is an 8-megapixel camera that is designed for making video calls and for taking selfies. There is a 13-megapixel main camera on the rear for photos and videos, and there are also two other cameras, although there are no details on how many megapixels these come with.

The new Blue G72 Max will come in a range of colors which include orange, green, and black, the handset will also come with Android 12. As yet there are no details on how much the device will cost and when it will be available.

Source Blu, GSM Arena





