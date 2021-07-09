Blown 2021 Shelby F-150 debuts

Shelby has been making Ford vehicles faster for decades, and its latest product has now been officially revealed. The product isn’t a Mustang or other sports car, and it’s a hopped-up version of the 2021 F-150 pickup. The vehicle is the 2021 Shelby F-150, and it’s available with a big supercharger bolted onto the V-8 engine.

The Shelby F-150 starts at $107,080, including the 2021 Lariat 4×4 F-150. However, that price is without a supercharger. Those wanting the supercharged version will pay at least $114,980. And you want that supercharger because it pushes the output of the 5.0-liter V-8 engine to 775 horsepower.

Shelby will only produce 600 units of the F-150, and in addition to the styling tidbits on the outside in the supercharger, other areas of the vehicle are completely reworked as well. Notably, the interior gets custom leather that looks fantastic, and the suspension is updated with Ford Raptor style FOX shocks. The 2021 Shelby F-150 is certainly expensive, but it’s a very fast and impressive truck.

