Bloodstained: Curse Of The Moon 2 launches

Indie developer and publisher INTI CREATES has launched it’s new retro styled 2D action adventure game on PC, Xbox One platform. Labelling gamers to enjoy the 8-bit aesthetic together with modern playability in Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2. Check out the launch trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the game which is priced at $14.99.‬

“The multiple-scenario structure of the previous title returns with an epic new story supervised by IGA (Koji Igarashi) himself. Players take control of Zangetsu, a swordsman from the far east who bears a deep grudge against demonkind and the alchemists who summoned them. Zangetsu must battle his way to the demonic stronghold, but he doesn’t have to do it alone! Zangetsu can ally himself with a brand new cast of characters he meets along the way and add them to the playable roster.”

“Three brand-new playable characters appear in Curse of the Moon 2, including the exorcist Dominique. All characters from the original Curse of the Moon game are playable, too! Each new character adds a variety of gameplay options, abilities, and ways to complete the games’ many stages. Players can also create demon hunting duos in 2-player local co-op, available for the first time in the series! Work together with a friend, mix and match the strengths of two different characters, and conquer stages in tons of new and exciting ways.”

Source : Steam : Major Nelson

