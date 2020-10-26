BlackGoat sustainable wetsuits hit Kickstarter

BlackGoat as a new type of wetsuit specifically designed to provide a more environmentally friendly alternative to the current neoprene versions. As well as being more eco-friendly BlackGoat designs offer a more colourful alternative to the standard black wetsuit style. Offering “fun, sustainable and affordable wetsuits”.

Special early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $107 or £83, offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the BlackGoat Kickstarter campaign is successful and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2021. To learn more about the BlackGoat project view the promotional video below.

“Most of the wetsuits seen in the water are plain, monotone black. That was why we undertook a mission to transform standard wetsuits by designing fun, sustainable and affordable wetsuits.We have created wetsuits for surfers who want to express themselves on every wave, while using sustainable materials and improving durability and comfort. BlackGoat Wetsuits are looking to change the status quo by creating wetsuits with different designs that make traditional black wetsuits a thing of the past.”

“Sustainable design for wetsuits is a severe need of the hour as pollution in the environment is increasing day by day. Surfers care about nature and the environment and so do we. We want our children and grandchildren to enjoy the ocean as much as we do. BlackGoat Wetsuits are manufactured with Limestone-based neoprene to keep this aspect in mind so that our environment does not pay the toll for our passion.”

Limestone neoprene has several benefits compared to an oil-based neoprene.BlackGoat Wetsuits is launching to make sustainable design wetsuits available to all surfers and surf enthusiasts. For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications, jump over to the official BlackGoat crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Highly stretchable and durable, Eco-friendly Limestone neoprene

3/2mm and 4/3mm thickness available

No-Zipper and YD Front-Zipper versions available

Front and chest: fleece lining for warmth and comfort

Glid skin panels available for increased warmth

Taped inside seams and silicone tape at neck and arm holes to prevent flushing and shifting

Reinforced material at contact areas

Inside Key pocket

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals