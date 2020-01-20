Black Widow “Special Look” trailer released by Marvel

i

Following on from the release of the first trailer for the highly anticipated new Marvel film Black Window, showing the origin and present day split storyline of the super spy. Marvel Entertainment has this month released a follow-up trailer aptly named the Black Widow Special Look, providing a further look at what you can expect from the storyline, action and characters.

Black Widow will be premiering later this year in theatres worldwide on May 1st, 2020. Following the events of Captain America: Civil War (2016), Natasha Romanoff finds herself alone and forced to confront her past. The Black Widow 2020 film stars Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow, alongside Florence Pugh, David Harbour, O-T Fagbenle, William Hurt, Ray Winstone, and Rachel Weisz.

“Romanoff is a spy and an expert hand-to-hand combatant, trained in the Red Room from childhood. She eventually becomes part of the counter-terrorism agency S.H.I.E.L.D. (Strategic Homeland Intervention Enforcement and Logistics Division)”

Source: Marvel

