Black Panther 2 Wakanda Forever streaming February 1st on Disney+

If you have been patiently waiting for the new Black Panther 2 Wakanda Forever film to premier on the Disney+ streaming service. You will be pleased to know that Marvel Entertainment has today confirmed the movie will start streaming on Disney+ from February 1st 2023 onwards. The highly anticipated sequel to the original Black Panther premiered in theatre screens worldwide on November 11, 2022. “The people of Wakanda fight to protect their home from intervening world powers as they mourn the death of King T’Challa.”

Streaming on Disney+ February 1st

Black Panther 2 Wakanda Forever

Teaser trailer

“Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda.”

Source : Disney+





