Black Knight TV series now available to watch on Netfllix

Black Knight Netflix TV series Starring Kim Woo-bin

This month Netflix has started streaming a new TV series Black Knight starring Starring Kim Woo-bin (“The Heirs”), Song Seung-heon (“Voice 4”) and Kang You-seok (“Payback”) and Esom (“Kill Boksoon”). Check out the teaser trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from this Korean action series set in a dystopian future devastated by air pollution.

Six episodes of season one are now available to watch on the Netflix streaming service offering a glimpse at what perhaps our future holds if we keep pumping pollution into our atmosphere.

Black Knight Netflix TV series

“In a dystopian future devastated by air pollution, the survival of humanity depends on the Black Knights — and they’re far from your average deliverymen. In episode one 5-8 investigates the construction of a new district in post-apocalyptic Korea. Sa-wol and Seul-ah experience an unexpected attack.”

