Black Ember modular duffel bag

Black Ember has returned to Kickstarter to launch their latest creation in the form of the DEX modular duffel bag which has already raised over $150,000 thanks to over 350 backers with still 29 days remaining. The ninth campaign from Black Ember features to different size modular duffel bags in the form of the DEX 30 and DEX 45.

Offering a classic duffel that you can grip by the handles as you move through the airport or wear like a backpack as you walk through town. Featuring locking zipper pulls, magnetic key chain, side pockets and reconstruction using the innovative Cordura RN66 fabric the duffel is a high-performance waterproof bag in which to keep your essential gear.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $239 or £199 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Black Ember is proud to be the world’s first brand to collaborate with Cordura on their new CORDURA re/corTM RN66. It’s the first 100% recycled nylon textile from Cordura. The RN66 code name stands for recycled nylon six. six. That 66 rating means it’s a high tenacity nylon that’s ultra-durable and it means it’s passed the brutal barrage of tests that make a woven nylon a Cordura.”

Assuming that the DEX funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2022. To learn more about the DEX modular duffel bags project checkout the promotional video below.

“This is our eighth Kickstarter campaign. Our design, development, and production processes are super tight, as is our relationship with our production partners. On this our seventh product launch we are 100% confident that we will deliver your Black Ember Pack without fail. We put tons of effort into developing and testing our packs. Each Black Ember pack comes with a lifetime warranty to back it up. Our backpacks are durable, comfortable and weatherproof. We obsess over functional and aesthetic detail. We carefully specify our textiles and hardware for their particular performance characteristics and quality.”

“Black Ember is a team working at the intersection of urban life and technical pack design. Designed and crafted in obsessive functional and aesthetic detail. Our team honed their craft as a designers and developers for brands like Nike and The North Face.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the modular duffel bags, jump over to the official DEX crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

