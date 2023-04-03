Birdfy Nest bird box with wireless dual camera night vision

Ornithologists or those of you that would like to watch the birds in your gardens a little more closely, might be interested in the Birdfy Nest launched via Kickstarter. The modern styled bird box with camera system is capable of providing real-time updates directly to your iOS or Android smartphone when feeding is taking place. Offering full-color night vision the bird box features an anti-predator design and dual high resolution cameras allowing you to easily monitor and record your nesting birds.

Early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $249 or £203 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 29% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Birdfy AI recognizes the key stages of nesting and incubation and creates short videos that you can share with your loved ones. You won’t miss any crucial moments. Plus, you’ll contribute to valuable ecological data and support bird conservation efforts. Enter the fascinating world of birds with Birdfy Nest. With AI technology, Birdfy Nest lets you effortlessly track and identify the nesting and incubation stages of birds and watch informative videos.”



“Watch birds in high definition with two cameras inside and outside the birdhouse. Adjust the angle easily with two-dimensional support. Birdfy Nest gives you an immersive experience of birdlife like never before. Birdfy Nest cameras have white light complement technology to give you a clear image even in the dark. Not into editing? No problem. AI Editor syncs your clips and creates stunning videos for you. Share the amazing journey of nesting and incubation with one tap.”

If the Birdfy Nest campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2023. To learn more about the Birdfy Nest bird box with camera project check out the promotional video below.

“Birdfy Nest has a 180° full open magnetic door design that lets you clean the house easily and keep it safe from predators. Give your feathered friends the best nesting environment possible. Birds need a safe and secure place to nest and raise their young. The Birdfy Nest has a specially designed anti-predator entrance hole that can help birds feel comfortable and confident in their nesting environment. This can increase their nesting success and encourage them to choose the Birdfy Nest as their home.”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the bird box with camera, jump over to the official Birdfy Nest crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





