BIOSTAR B660M-SILVER motherboard supports Intel 12th gen processors

BioStar has this wk announced the availability of its new B660M-SILVER motherboard featuring new-generation transmission technology as well as data transfer rates from 16 GT/s PCIe 4.0 to 32 GT/s PCIe 5.0, backward compatible with PCIe 4.0 and previous versions. “Combining 3 into a small package, Dr. MOS can reduce switching losses that enables superior efficiency and performance at higher switching frequencies.”

Designed with content creators, casual gamers, or as a solid base for a daily driver PC system in mind, the new B660M-SILVER motherboard is a jack of all trades, built to cater to a broad use spectrum. Carrying BIOSTAR’s signature SILVER range styling and added RGB customizability, the B660M-SILVER motherboard makes any build look special.

Specifications of the new BIOSTAR B660M-SILVER motherboard :

– Supports 12th Generation Intel Core™ Processor

– Intel B660 single chip architecture

– Supports 4-DIMM DDR4- 1866/ 2133/ 2400/ 2666/ 2800/ 2933/ 3200/ 3600(OC)/ 3800(OC)/ 4000(OC)/ 4133(OC)/4333(OC)/ 5000+(OC) up to 128 GB Memory

– Supports PCIe 5.0

– Supports PCIe M.2 4.0 (64Gb/s)

– Supports Intel Optane Technology

– Supports HDMI 2.0

– Supports 2.5 GbE LAN

– Supports USB 3.2 Gen2 Type C

– Support WiFi 6 & 6E module (No WiFi card included)

“The B660M-SILVER motherboard supports up to 4 DDR4 RAMS with a total capacity of 128 GB, capable of running up to 5000 MHz of boosted clock speeds. Furthermore, it carries the latest PCI-E 5.0 x16 slot that boosts the performance of any latest graphics card, providing superior power delivery and performance efficiency that deliver jaw-dropping AAA gaming experiences with faster, buttery-smooth frame rates.

Technologies like M.2 PCI-E 4.0 (64 Gb/s) and SATA 6 Gb/s provide faster data transmission rates and ample storage capacity to the B660M-SILVER. With Biostar’s proprietary 12 Phase power design coupled with their renowned DIGITAL PWM technology, the new B660M-SILVER motherboard facilitates a strong foundation for better hardware support and long-lasting durability.”

“When it comes to rear I/O, BIOSTAR spared-no-expenses with the B660M-SILVER motherboard. Delivering users with ample connectivity and output options such as multiple USB ports, which include USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A, USB TYPE-C with a max data transfer rate of 10 Gbps and USB 2.0 ports, HDMI, and DISPLAY and DVI-D ports for crisp, crystal-clear image quality, Realtek ALC1220 7.1ch Blu-ray Audio technology for an immersive user experience as well as a LAN port powered by Realtek RTL8125B (2.5 GbE LAN) making the B660M-SILVER”

Source : BioStar

