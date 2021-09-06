Camera robot assistant with auto tracking, hyperlapses and more

Vloggers, streamers and social media publishers who could do with a little extra help from a remote robot camera assistant may benefit from purchasing a Billy or Billy Pro camera robot currently available from the Kickstarter crowd funding website. The project has already blasted past its required pledge goal with still 24 days remaining and offers an easy way to add extra creativity to your video feed or publications.

Billy camera robot features

Features and specifications of the camera robots include advanced slider functions, face and body tracking, 360° shots, live streaming, hyperlapses and more. Combining to camera robots adds even more creativity allowing you more camera angles automatically with autonomous control allowing you to focus on your presentation and not technical aspects of photography. Easily attach your camera phone or preferred video camera to the robot and allow it to help you with your daily updates.

“With Billy you don’t need to depend on others in your creativity. Try, test, learn, and create the best final content without the help of others. Be free in front of the camera. Only you and robot. Features an iOS and Android app running in the background with advanced image processing for face tracking based on a captured image from any recording or streaming application (e.g. stream directly to TikTok). Billy and Billy Pro are designed for indoor use on a flat and smooth surface. They are not intended for use on carpets.”

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $381 or £282 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 50% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

If the Billy campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2021. To learn more about the Billy camera robot assistant project view the promotional video below.

“Billy is in the production prototype stage. Right now, we’re facing the challenge of getting resources to launch production. That’s why we’ve decided to go for crowdfunding. The funds pledged will let us start manufacturing right away. The number of robots at this special price is limited, so make sure you’re first to get your very own one.”

“Now everything is up to you. Without your help, we won’t be able to start production. With your confidence, we can continue our mission. Every comment, share, and feedback from you is a great help and support for us. “

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the camera robot assistant, jump over to the official Billy crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

