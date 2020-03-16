Bill Gates is stepping down from Microsoft board

Microsoft founder Bill Gates has announced that he is stepping down from the company’s board of directors.

He is also stepping down from the board of Berkshire Hathaway and will be focusing more on his philanthropic efforts, he posted the news on Linkedin.

I have made the decision to step down from both of the public boards on which I serve – Microsoft and Berkshire Hathaway – to dedicate more time to philanthropic priorities including global health and development, education, and my increasing engagement in tackling climate change. The leadership at the Berkshire companies and Microsoft has never been stronger, so the time is right to take this step.

With respect to Microsoft, stepping down from the board in no way means stepping away from the company. Microsoft will always be an important part of my life’s work and I will continue to be engaged with Satya and the technical leadership to help shape the vision and achieve the company’s ambitious goals. I feel more optimistic than ever about the progress the company is making and how it can continue to benefit the world.

You can find out more information over at Bill Gates Linkedin page

Source Linkedin, Engadget

