Arduino Bigfoot WiFi relay board hits Kickstarter

Roxana Safipour a graduate from MIT has created a new programmable development board enclosed in a watertight casing and specifically created for a wide variety of applications, providing easy to control high-voltage relays, Wi-Fi and both digital and analogue I/O connections.

“The idea behind this board is to allow you to focus on developing your product/project. Now you can use the familiar Arduino pro mini to easily control WiFi, digital and analog I/O, memory, and high voltage relays. This way you can power larger motors and equipment all from an industrial watertight enclosure!”

Earlybird pledges are now available from $135 with shipping throughout the United States expected to take place during August 2020.

Features of the Arduino Bigfoot WiFi relay board :

– 4 SPDT 5V Relays

– 4 analog and 4 digital input channels

– WiFi chip

– Voltage regulator allows for single power supply of 6-24 V

– Powered by an easily programmable Arduino Pro Mini

– Micro SD card slot

– Industrial watertight enclosure

Source : Kickstarter

