Big Book of Computing Content published by the Raspberry Pi Foundation

If you would like to learn more about Computing or teaching the subject to students of all ages, you might be interested in a new book, published by the official Raspberry Pi, Foundation team. Following on from the previously launched Big Book of Computing Pedagogy, the Raspberry Pi Foundation has announced the release of the Hello World’s special edition on Computing content. The Big Book of Computing Content is the second special edition in the series and aims to show the breadth of knowledge and skills contained within this constantly evolving subject.

The book features articles on moving from block-based to text-based programming, engaging children with ethics in artificial intelligence and embedding digital skills across the curriculum to name just a few.

Big Book of Computing Content

“Hello World’s second special edition is here! Whilst our first special edition focused on how we can teach computing, The Big Book of Computing Content focuses on what we can teach. From data and information, to the effective use of tools, to artificial intelligence, The bookexplores what we mean by computing and aims to provide a common language to describe the different areas of study and competencies, giving you an indispensable companion to understanding the breadth of knowledge contained within this constantly evolving subject. “

“This book complements our first special edition and, as such, it follows the same principle of introducing you to up-to-date research followed by our favourite stories from past Hello World issues, in which educators like you have put that content into practice.”

The new Big Book of Computing Content special edition is now available to download for free via the link below.

Source : RPiF





