Beyerdynamic Pro X Series USB condenser microphone and headphones

Creators in the market for a professional USB condenser microphone and headphones might be interested in new products announced by beyerdynamic this week in the form of the DT 700 PRO X and DT 900 PRO X headphones and the M 70 PRO X dynamic microphone and the M 90 PRO X true condenser microphone. The DT 700 PRO X and DT 900 PRO X headphones are now available to purchase priced at €249, with the USB condenser microphones available at €249 for the M 70 PRO X and €299 for the M 90 PRO X professional microphone.

“The new PRO X headphones embody what beyerdynamic is world-famous for: Trusted sound quality paired with maximum comfort. The closed-back DT 700 PRO X can be used for production in the home studio as well as on-the-go on a laptop, tablet, or smartphone. The counterpart to this is the open-back DT 900 PRO X, with a pair of circumaural studio headphones that highlights its strengths in professional monitoring, mixing and mastering.”

beyerdynamic DT 700 Pro X and DT 900 Pro X headphones

“The new STELLAR.45 driver was developed from beyerdynamic in Heilbronn and ensures a loud and powerful sound on all playback devices. A strong neodymium magnet and a voice coil made of copper-plated high-tech wire make this possible. The conductivity and weight of the wire are perfectly balanced. In combination with the newly developed three-layer speaker cone with integrated attenuating layer, the new PRO X headphones have a highly efficient driver system that has an impedance of 48 ohms. The transducer’s fast response and detailed transient reproduction due to the lightweight voice coil ensures reliable sound without distortion, even at high sound pressure levels.”

beyerdynamic M 70 Pro X and M 90 Pro X USB condenser microphones

“In the studio, at home or for project recordings: The two microphones – M 70 PRO X and M 90 PRO X – can be used flexibly and are designed to meet the needs of Creators. The M 70 PRO X for broadcasting, podcasting and streaming, and the M 90 PRO X for recording vocals and instruments. The microphones from the new PRO X series are characterized by a natural sound recording. They deliver the most detailed nuances and an exceedingly low-noise signal at all volumes. Elastic system suspension as well as the stable microphone spider audibly reduce unwanted sounds like footsteps, hand grips or keyboard noise. A pop filter ensures that breathing noises and harsh plosive sounds are softened.”

Source : beyerdynamic

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals