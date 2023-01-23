Best Video-Sharing Apps in the Apple Store

Whether you are a content creator or not, if you like filming on your iPhone and sharing it with the rest of the world, an effective video-sharing app is a must. While well-known video-sharing platforms such as TikTok and Instagram are the most popular, explore alternatives. These ten video-sharing apps should do the trick.

Playsee

This new social video-sharing app is chock-full of interesting features. With Playsee, you not only can capture and share experiences with your local community, but you discover new ones.

Key features:

Find video stories posted by locals and people with common interests.

Discover events and hotspots with locals’ recommendations.

See what is trending wherever you are in the world.

Connect with local people via the Boards feature.

Establish a following by sharing moments and places.

An interactive map shows your favorite places.

The Spots video preview suggests fun spots and things to do in your neighborhood.

YouTube Capture

With 2.6 billion users worldwide using the platform at least once a month, YouTube is still the leading video-sharing platform, with more organic traffic than TikTok. YouTube capture for iPhone and iPad makes uploading and sharing video content with friends easier.

Key features:

Video recording and editing

Editing features include stabilization, trimming, and adding music

You can upload to YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

Likee

This platform is designed with performers and musicians in mind. Likee aims to help musicians, artists, and performers showcase their talents. Users can make and share short videos as well as stream live content.

Key features:

Video creation

Video editing

Music editing

Live streaming

SnackVideo

This social media platform for video content offers different categories, such as animal, news, and comedy, which makes it easier for users to find their interests.

Key features:

Videos up to 57 seconds.

Search by category

Easy to use

It consumes a lot of data.

It is banned in some countries.

Vimeo

Vimeo provides a better quality alternative to YouTube and Dailymotion for a video sharing app. This app is known for its strict video standards.

Key features

Ad free

High video quality

Subscription option

Basic and premium plans for content creators and business users.

Most Vimeo users use the paid option.

Dailymotion

This platform started as a rival to YouTube for uploading and sharing videos. Dailymotion’s motto: “all the videos that matter,” makes it an excellent alternative to YouTube. The platform is available in 25 different languages. It features an interface similar to YouTube. Although the community is small, it has unique users that log in recurrently.

Key features:

Video creation

Video editing

Offline watching

Search by category

Twitch

Twitch is not new, but it is still less known than other platforms. With over 51 million users expected in 2024, their user base is far smaller than giants like YouTube or TikTok. Twitch’s angle towards video gamers narrows their niche. Most of the videos on the platform are related to gaming and gamers broadcasting live games.

Recently it expanded towards music, TV series, art, and talk shows. It is free and available via phone, desktop, gaming consoles, and casts like Roku and Chromecast.

Key features:

Chat with game streamers

Live games

Music, sports, esports, podcasts, cooking shows, and more categories.

Search by categories

Create and edit videos

Chat and share comments

IGTV

Instagram TV, the alternative of Instagram to YouTube, is specially designed for phone users. It works like a TV, which means you can watch instantly without browsing for channels or content. With a maximum length of 60 minutes video, it is geared to compete with YouTube and Vimeo.

Key Features:

Long format videos

Only for mobile

Easy discoverability

Curated content according to the user’s preferences

It enables creators to deepen the storytelling and build stronger connections with the audience

The videos appear in Instagram video feed posts

Metacafe

This platform is geared to publish exclusive and original entertainment videos. The platform was initially web-based but moved to mobile in recent years. Nowadays, this video-sharing platform only accepts short-format videos. This platform is geared to publish exclusive and original entertainment videos.

Key features:

Restricted age of 13 and older.

Video creation features

Video editing features

Online video-sharing community

Movie trailers, game trailers, music reviews

High-quality videos

Can connect to the user’s Facebook account to share videos

TikTok

Before we can finish our list, we must mention the new aspiring king of social media video sharing. With more than a billion active users per month, the platform features unique creators and influencers. You can create, share and watch short videos on your phone. The categories are almost endless.

Key features:

Video creation

Video editing

Social media video sharing

Easy to share TikTok videos cross-platform

More than half of TikTok creators are unique.

Filters and effects

Notifications, likes, and comments

Duets

Adding music

Reactions

Which is the best app for video sharing?

Which app to choose will depend on what you need it for. If you want to create and share short videos for fun, you can try TikTok. If your goal is to connect with other people and discover local content, try PlaySee. If you are an artist or performer, Likee is for you. Then, if you are a user wanting to browse and share interesting videos, you don’t need to choose. Install as many apps as you want, and discover and share videos away.





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals