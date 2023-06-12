iFixit best repairable headphones teardown

If you are considering purchasing easy to repair headphones you might be interested in a new teardown video created by the team at iFixit. During the video the iFixit team takes apart the Fairbuds XL, AIAIAI’s TMA-2 and Sony’s WH-1000XM5 comparing the design of the three and awarding points for repair ability and easy access to the battery and electronics.

Headphone users will already know that after a while components will need to be replaced such as ear cushions and possibly even batteries if the headphones are rechargeable. Check out the video below to learn more about each of the headphones featured and how you can access their batteries and remove the headband cushion and ear cushions with ease.

Best repairable headphones

“We pit the Fairbuds XL against AIAIAI’s TMA-2 and Sony’s WH-1000XM5 to see how they stack up against each other for repairability, modularity, and overall quality. Who will win?”

Fairbuds XL headphones

“Our modular over-ear headphones are built to last, sustainably designed with fair and recycled materials and pay a living wage to the makers working in our factory. Enjoy superior sound with 40mm dynamic drivers, immerse yourself in music with advanced Active Noise Cancelling and outlast your longest playlist with up to 30 hours of battery life.”

Source : iFixit



