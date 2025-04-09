Bentley Electrifies Performance: Introducing the New Hybrid Continental GT GTC & Flying Spur

Bentley, the renowned British luxury car manufacturer, has taken a significant leap forward in the realm of sustainable luxury with the introduction of its groundbreaking High high-performance hybrid powertrain with the new Bentley Continental. This innovative system, now available across the Continental GT, GT Convertible, and Flying Spur models, seamlessly combines the best of both worlds – unparalleled performance and eco-friendly efficiency. Boasting an impressive 680 PS and 930 Nm of torque, the High Performance Hybrid not only surpasses the capabilities of the previous W12 Speed powertrain but also offers the added benefit of up to 50 miles (80 km) of pure electric driving. This remarkable feat positions Bentley at the forefront of the luxury automotive industry, catering to the growing demand for environmentally conscious vehicles without compromising on power, style, or refinement.

The Epitome of Performance and Design

The new Continental GT and GT Convertible models embody Bentley’s unwavering commitment to craftsmanship and attention to detail. These stunning vehicles showcase the brand’s signature design elements, such as the iconic matrix grille and the mesmerizing Harmony headlamps, which draw inspiration from the intricate facets of cut crystal. Step inside, and one is greeted by a carefully hand-crafted interior, featuring sumptuous straight fluted seats and a choice of either chrome or dark chrome finishes, allowing for a level of personalization that reflects the discerning tastes of Bentley’s clientele.

Under the hood, the High high-performance hybrid powertrain delivers an exhilarating driving experience, propelling the Continental GT from 0 to 60 mph in a mere 3.5 seconds, while the Convertible achieves the same feat in just 3.8 seconds. This remarkable performance is complemented by an electric-only range of over 50 miles, making these models the perfect choice for both urban commutes and long-distance journeys, all while significantly reducing the vehicle’s carbon footprint.

Tailored to Perfection: Pricing and Customization

The new Bentley High Performance Hybrid models are now available for order, with pricing dependent on the level of customization and specific requirements of each discerning customer. Bentley offers a wide array of options, including the core and Azure variants, the latter of which places a strong emphasis on passenger wellness and comfort. For those seeking the ultimate in bespoke luxury, Bentley’s esteemed Mulliner division stands ready to fulfill even the most ambitious customization requests, ensuring that each vehicle is as unique as its owner’s fingerprint.

A Closer Look at the Specifications

At the heart of the High Performance Hybrid models lies a sophisticated 4.0-litre V8 engine, paired with an advanced electric motor. This formidable combination delivers an astounding 680 PS and 930 Nm of torque, resulting in breathtaking acceleration and a top speed that is sure to impress even the most seasoned automotive enthusiasts. The electric range, extending up to 50 miles (80 km), not only provides a serene and quiet driving experience but also contributes to significantly reduced CO2 emissions, with figures as low as 29 g/km for the Continental GT and 31 g/km for the Convertible.

Complementing the powertrain is a suite of innovative chassis technologies, including Bentley Active Chassis with Dynamic Ride, Rear Wheel Steering, and eLSD. These advanced systems work in harmony to provide unparalleled handling, stability, and agility, ensuring that the driver remains in complete control, even in the most challenging driving conditions.

Beyond the High-Performance Hybrid: Bentley’s Commitment to Sustainability

While the High Performance Hybrid models represent a significant milestone in Bentley’s journey towards sustainable luxury, the brand’s commitment to environmental responsibility extends far beyond these groundbreaking vehicles. Bentley has implemented innovative manufacturing processes and has set ambitious goals for electrification in the coming years, aiming to reduce its carbon footprint and contribute to a greener future for the automotive industry.

From the ultra-powerful Speed variants to the wellness-focused Azure editions, Bentley offers a diverse range of vehicles tailored to the unique lifestyles and preferences of its discerning clientele. As the brand continues to push the boundaries of luxury and sustainability, it is clear that Bentley is poised to redefine the future of high-end motoring, one extraordinary vehicle at a time.

Source Bentley



