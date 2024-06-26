Bentley Continental GT Speed: A Grand Tourer for the Modern Era

The Bentley Continental GT Speed has set a new standard in the luxury automotive industry with its groundbreaking Ultra Performance Hybrid powertrain. This fourth-generation model seamlessly integrates a potent 4.0-litre V8 engine with a 190 PS electric motor, resulting in an astonishing combined output of 782 PS and 1,000 Nm of torque. This impressive feat solidifies the Continental GT Speed’s position as the most powerful road-going Bentley ever produced. The innovative hybrid system not only delivers unparalleled performance but also offers an impressive electric-only range of 50 miles (81 km) and remarkably low CO2 emissions of just 29 g/km, making it an attractive choice for environmentally conscious luxury car enthusiasts.

The Ultra Performance Hybrid powertrain in the Bentley Continental GT Speed represents a significant milestone in the brand’s pursuit of sustainable luxury. By combining the raw power of a traditional V8 engine with the efficiency and eco-friendliness of an electric motor, Bentley has created a vehicle that offers the best of both worlds. The seamless integration of these two power sources ensures that drivers can enjoy the thrilling performance they expect from a Bentley while also reducing their environmental impact.

Craftsmanship and Customization

The new Bentley Continental GT Speed and its open-top counterpart, the GTC Speed, will be carefully handcrafted at Bentley’s state-of-the-art production facility, known as the “Dream Factory,” located in Crewe, England. The skilled artisans at the Dream Factory take great pride in their work, ensuring that each vehicle meets Bentley’s uncompromising standards of quality and attention to detail. From the carefully selected materials to the precision engineering, every aspect of the Continental GT Speed is a testament to Bentley’s commitment to excellence.

One of the hallmarks of the Bentley brand is its dedication to offering customers an unparalleled level of customization. The Continental GT Speed is no exception, with a virtually limitless array of options available to allow owners to create a vehicle that truly reflects their individual style and preferences. From the choice of exterior colors and finishes to the selection of luxurious interior materials and bespoke features, each Continental GT Speed can be tailored to the unique tastes of its owner. This level of personalization ensures that no two vehicles are exactly alike, making each one a true work of art.

Cutting-Edge Technology

In addition to its impressive performance capabilities, the Bentley Continental GT Speed is also equipped with a host of innovative technologies designed to enhance the driving experience. The vehicle’s advanced electrical architecture supports a range of driver assistance systems, ensuring a safer and more comfortable journey. The seamless integration of infotainment features, such as the My Bentley App Studio, wireless Apple CarPlay, and wireless Android Auto, keeps drivers connected and entertained throughout their travels.

The Continental GT Speed also offers a choice of premium audio systems, each designed to deliver an immersive and high-quality listening experience. The standard 10-speaker system provides crisp and clear sound, while the optional Bang & Olufsen 1,500 W and Naim 2,200 W systems offer even greater depth and clarity for audiophiles. The vehicle’s advanced sound insulation and active noise cancellation technologies further enhance the audio experience, creating a serene and peaceful cabin environment.

Design and Aesthetics

The Bentley Continental GT Speed is not only a technological marvel but also a stunning work of automotive design. The vehicle’s sleek and muscular exterior exudes an air of power and sophistication, with its distinctive single headlamps and bold lines creating a commanding presence on the road. The attention to detail extends to the interior, where premium materials and exquisite craftsmanship create a luxurious and inviting space.

The Continental GT Speed introduces several new design elements that set it apart from its predecessors. The Wellness seat technology ensures optimal comfort and support for the driver and passengers, while the advanced air ionization system promotes a healthy and refreshing cabin environment. The use of 3D leather, new quilting patterns, and a striking dark chrome finish adds depth and texture to the interior, creating a truly unique and opulent atmosphere.

Specifications

Powertrain: 4.0-litre V8 engine + 190 PS electric motor

4.0-litre V8 engine + 190 PS electric motor Total Output: 782 PS, 1,000 Nm

782 PS, 1,000 Nm Electric Range: 50 miles (81 km)

50 miles (81 km) CO2 Emissions: 29 g/km

29 g/km 0-60 mph: 3.1 seconds

3.1 seconds Top Speed: 208 mph (335 km/h)

208 mph (335 km/h) Transmission: Eight-speed dual-clutch

Eight-speed dual-clutch Weight Distribution: 49:51 rear-biased

49:51 rear-biased Interior Features: Wellness seat technology, air ionization, 3D leather, new quilting, dark chrome finish

Wellness seat technology, air ionization, 3D leather, new quilting, dark chrome finish Infotainment: My Bentley App Studio, wireless Apple CarPlay, wireless Android Auto

My Bentley App Studio, wireless Apple CarPlay, wireless Android Auto Audio Systems: Standard 10-speaker, Bang & Olufsen 1,500 W, Naim 2,200 W

Source Bentley



