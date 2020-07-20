BenQ Professional 32-inch monitor announced $2,000

Benq has announced a new 32 inch Professional monitor reference : SW321C, created to natively support uncompressed 4:4:4 or 4:2:2 and 4:2:0 chroma 10-bit video formats as well as HDR10 and HLG. The SW321C monitor is also equipped with USB-C connectivity for audio, data, video and power delivery and the stand is height and tilt adjustable and comes with a professional shading hood.

“BenQ’s SW321C Hardware Calibrated display is the new benchmark for color accurate displays for photographers and videographers,” says Art Suwansang, acclaimed photographer. “With Paper Color Sync mode to emulate print, along with the new panel featuring Uniformity Version 2 and the innovative matte coating, this display sets the standard of color accurate displays for photographers and videographers.”

“Established fans of BenQ proprietary AQcolor technology will enjoy industry-standard color performance in this flagship model. SW321C covers 99% Adobe RGB, 95% DCI-P3 / Display P3 and 100% sRGB color spaces. The 10-bit color depth and 16-bit 3D lookup table produce pristine colors with Delta E≤2 accuracy. For added confidence, each SW321C comes with its unique factory color calibration report and certifications from CalMAN and Pantone.”

– Best Professional Photo Monitor 2020 – TIPA (Technical Image Press Association)

– Uniformity Technology for Screen-Wide Color Accuracy

– Paper Color Sync Software Simulates Photo Print Effect on Screen

– Calman Verified status and is Pantone Validated

Source : BenQ

