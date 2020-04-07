FinalWire AIDA64 6.25 diagnostic and bench marking tool now available

FinalWire has this week released the latest version of their diagnostic and benchmarking tool created in the form of the AIDA64 Extreme 6.25 software. The benchmarking tool is now available in a number of versions offering professional diagnostic and benchmarking solution for corporate IT technicians and engineersas well as home enthusiasts.

“The new AIDA64 release introduces monitoring of sensor values on El Gato Stream Deck LCD and SteelSeries OLED displays, and supports the latest AMD and Intel CPU platforms as well as the new graphics and GPGPU computing technologies by both AMD and NVIDIA.”

“The AIDA64 product family for Windows PCs consists of three business editions and a home edition. The company’s flagship IT asset management offering with hardware diagnostic features is AIDA64 Business, while a dedicated network inventory solution called AIDA64 Network Audit is also available, for a lower license fee. Designed for corporate engineers and IT technicians, AIDA64 Engineer includes expert tools not available in AIDA64 Extreme, the home edition of the software. Today all four AIDA64 editions are updated to v6.25.”

Features of the AIDA64 Extreme 6.25 software :

– Aqua Computer Octo sensor support

– Preliminary support for Intel Elkhart Lake, Jasper Lake, Rocket Lake CPUs

– Art.Lebedev Optimus Popularis, El Gato Stream Deck LCD support

– SteelSeries Apex 7, Apex Pro OLED display support

– Improvements for Intel Z490 chipset based motherboards

– SMBIOS 3.4.0 support

– GPU details for AMD Radeon RX 590 GME, Radeon RX 5600 XT

– GPU details for NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti, GeForce MX330, GeForce MX350

What’s new since AIDA64 v6.00

– SHA3-512 cryptographic hash benchmark utilizing AVX, AVX2 and AVX-512

– AVX-512 accelerated benchmarks for Intel Ice Lake processors

– AVX2 and FMA accelerated 64-bit benchmarks for AMD Zen 2 Matisse and Renoir processors

– AVX accelerated 64-bit benchmarks for Zhaoxin ZX-C+ and Zhaoxin KaiXian KX-5000 processors

– Microsoft Windows 10 November 2019 Update support

– BeadaPanel, EVGA Z10 RGB, Matrix Orbital EVE3 LCD, SteelSeries Rival 710 OLED display support

– Corsair H100i Platinum and H115i Platinum liquid cooler sensor support

– Enhanced RGB LED monitoring module

– Cooler Master MP750 RGB LED mousepad support

– Corsair Obsidian 1000D, EVGA iCX2, Farbwerk 360, NZXT GRID+ V3 sensor support

– Full support for Hygon C86 Mukti/Dhyana CPU

– Improved support for 3rd generation AMD Threadripper processors

– Preliminary support for 4th generation AMD Ryzen desktop CPUs

– Improved support for Intel Comet Lake and Ice Lake CPUs

– Improvements for AMD X570 chipset based motherboards

– Support for PCI Express 4.0 controllers and devices

– Preliminary support for Zhaoxin KaiXian KX-6000 CPU

– Advanced support for LSI RAID controllers

– NVMe 1.4 support

– GPU details for AMD Radeon RX 5500, Radeon RX 5700, Radeon VII Series

– GPU details for nVIDIA GeForce GTX 1600, GeForce RTX 2000 Super, GeForce RTX 2060 Series

– Preliminary support for AMD Navi GPUs

– Fixed lockup at startup on systems with multiple CPU groups

– Retired SHA1 and VP8 benchmarks

Source : FinalWire

