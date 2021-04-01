Belkin unveils new magnetic iPhone 12 chargers, stands and battery packs

Belkin has introduced a range of new magnetic wireless chargers designed specifically for the latest Apple iPhone 12 range of phones, in the form of mounts, charging stands and battery packs. As well as a Face Tracking Magnetic Phone mount that features a motorised base and accompanying companion application that allows the iPhone 12 stand to follow your face and record video always making sure you are in focus in the centre of attention. The Belkin Face Tracking Magnetic Phone mount is priced at $65 and should be soon available to order directly from the Belkin online store and worldwide partners.

“Enjoy the freedom to move while creating content with a magnetic phone mount with face recognition tracking that turns 360 degrees and shoots from any angle. Featuring built-in magnetic technology, this mount snaps securely onto the iPhone 12 with easy, one-handed placement. An accompanying app can recognize your face, follows your movements while you shoot, and links directly to your social media channels.”

– Face-tracking mount follows your movements while creating video content

– Magnetic attachment for perfect, one-handed placement

– Accompanying app links directly to your social media profiles

– 360-degree rotation and adjustable angles follows you with flexibility

– Shoot in landscape or portrait mode

– Requires 3 AA batteries, not included

– Compatible with official MagSafe cases

– This product does not charge your phone.

For more information on each of the new magnetic charges and accessories unveiled by Belkin this week, jump over to their official online store by following the link below.

Source : Belkin

