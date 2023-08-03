Belkin BoostCharge Pro 2-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad launched

Belkin has launched a new MagSafe charging pad for the iPhone and the Belkin BoostCharge Pro 2-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad and it comes with a range of features to charge your iPhone and Airpods etc.

The Belkin BoostCharge Pro 2-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad can charge your iPhone at up to 15 watts and it can charge your Apple AirPods up to 5W, you can see more details below.

Available in two classic color options, the BoostCharge Pro 2-in-1 pad is the newest addition to Belkin’s award-winning Made for MagSafe collection, offering 15W fast wireless charging for iPhone 12 models or later, and 5W for AirPods with wireless charging case and AirPods Pro.

Here are some of the features:

Fast wireless charging up to 15W with MagSafe for iPhone 12 models or later

Wireless charging up to 5W with Qi for AirPods with wireless charging case and AirPods Pro

Lay-flat, slim and compact form factor

USB-C power supply unit included

LED light to indicate charging status

Black and white color options

Product housing (excluding cable and power supply) is made with a minimum 72% PCR materials

Packaging is 100% plastic-free

Belkin is the #1 market share leader of third-party MagSafe accessories.* As part of Belkin’s commitment to find more responsible ways to build products, the new charger’s product housing is made with a minimum 72% PCR and comes in plastic-free packaging.

You can find out more information on the Belkin BoostCharge Pro 2 over at Belkin at the link below, the device is now available to order for $79.95.

Source Belkin



