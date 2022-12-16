Beginners guide to the Raspberry Pi in MagPi issue 125

If you would like to learn more about the range of mini PC systems that have taken the world by storm since their introduction. You will be pleased to know that the latest official MagPi magazine features a beginners guide to the Raspberry Pi range of mini PC systems. Enabling you to quickly and easily discover the strengths of each Raspberry Pi computer and all their accessories.

The MagPi magazine issue 125 is now available to download for free or purchase as a physical copy via subscription and provides everything you need to know in a “gigantic starter guide” to the Raspberry Pi ecosystem. Learn how to program and build your own Raspberry Pi projects with a complete starter guide included in the magazine.

Beginners guide to the Raspberry Pi

“This is no ordinary starter guide. The latest edition of The MagPi magazine is packed with pages that demystify Our QuickStart guide helps you set up the hardware and Raspberry Pi operating system. Plus a super fast primer to making projects with Python code and basic electronics. Newcomers can use our QuickStart guide to setting up Raspberry Pi and Raspberry Pi OS; experiment with Python code and basic electronics; Linux and the Command Line. We’ve got everything you need for your Raspberry Pi journey.”

“Use code and components to make art, music, and much more thanks to Pico. Expand your knowledge of what’s possible with Pico to knitting, carpentry, painting and a huge range of other creative projects. Every month we’re amazed at the projects made by the Raspberry Pi community. This month Fitz Walker stunned us with this replica K-9 from the classic Doctor Who series. It uses the latest AI technology to detect humans from aliens. “

“Maka Niu is a deep-sea underwater system made using Raspberry Pi. It can currently go 1,500 meters underwater, with plans for a 6,000-deep system. It heads down into the ocean and uses Raspberry Pi to collect video files and images, record temperature levels and return its GPS location. Using Pico to monitor the soil moisture level of a pot plant and squirt water into it. VEEB show us how they put together a Raspberry Pi gadget to look after their houseplants.”

Source : RPiF





