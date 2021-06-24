BeetTweek Eurorack DSP module with haptic feedback

Musicians using Eurorack modules might be worth investigating a new force feedback Eurorack DSP module designed by engineer and self-confessed music gadget enthusiast Trevor Cash. The BeetTweek Eurorack DSP module features a number of modes that can be accessed by pressing the aptly named MODE button and then subsequently selecting one of the 8 front panel buttons representing the available modes.

Once you select a mode on the DSP module you then have access to adjustable parameters, enabling you to control certain aspects of the mode by pressing the FUNC button and then pressing a button. “This will adjust a parameter of the Mode, usually pertaining to the button’s corresponding input or output. Pressing a button without the FUNC modifier will cycle the characteristics of the input/output. for example turning an output sin wave into a square wave, switching from play to record, or tapping a clock input.”

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $700 or £503 (depending on current exchange rates). If the BeetTweek campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2021.

BeetTweek also features common interface for recording gestures, when recording the current mode carries out its standard settings while the module records your actions twisting the knob. When playback is engaged and your actions are played back to you the knob spins accordingly. Playback is synced with the external CLK input and playback and recording can be controlled by external CV using the “Z (Record/Playback)” input or by the simple press of a button. To check out all the different modes jump over to the official Kickstarter project page by following the link below.

“Spring Mode – In this mode, the Knob will always spring back to a given Input (CV) rotation. The Output’s corresponds to the current knob rotation, velocity, and torque force. On its own this is a great way of temporarily “overriding” an external module parameter while knowing it will return to its original location. (Good for “solo” parts of a song”). By giving the module an input CV signal, the “target” or equilibrium rotation of the spring will change, this can be a great way to feed in a kickdrum GATE signal that you can feel in hand while performing.”

“DJ Mode – In this mode, the knob acts like a DJ turn table. The table can be spun forward and backward and it will retain it’s speed. There are 8 beat markers around the table. When the HEAD reaches a beat marker, a pulse is emitted. The table can also spin in synchronization to a external BPM. Matching it’s speed. A Direction input indicates the direction the table turns. The Table can also record and playback signals! The Record/Playback input dictates whether to record or playback. In playback mode the table can turned with your hand to create DJ scratching effects either with its own internal record buffer or an external sampler.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, module modes, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the Eurorack DSP module, jump over to the official BeetTweek Eurorack DSP module campaign page via the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals